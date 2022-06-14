Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Drivers needed to help deliver meals to senior centers in Columbus

By Ben Stanfield
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The pandemic hit volunteer efforts across the Columbus area hard - many people pulling back to avoid getting sick.

One organization needs your help whether it’s a return to volunteering or for the very first time.

At the corner of 24th Street and Hamilton Road is a *very* busy kitchen. Hot meals - cooked, sealed, delivered - they’re yours.

“1200 a day.”

That’s Amy Bryan with Direct Services - an organization that oversees the operation of senior centers in the region and also runs this program - getting those 1200 meals to their destination.

“...The agency on aging. We handle their client base for home delivered meals.”

The meals are a big deal for those who receive them - and that’s where the organization could use some help. You at home can be a driving force to help make this operation run smoother.

“Be once a month, once a quarter, we’ve always got a route that’s open that someone could pick up.”

Roughly 375,000-difference making-meals a year come from this kitchen - and they’re hoping that your wheels of progress will keep the effort strong.

If you’d like to help, email info at directservices.org.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on 19th Street in Columbus
Man arrested following heavy police presence on 19th Street in Columbus
Fort Benning relieves high-ranking official of duty, names new Garrison Commander
Victims ID’d after ‘tragic accident’ on West Point Lake
450+ jobs available at Columbus hiring event this week
Economic impact: ‘Cash Out’ film in Columbus boosting local businesses

Latest News

Board member from Miss Georgia 2022 shares more about competition
Board member from Miss Georgia 2022 shares more about competition
Board member from Miss Georgia 2022 shares more about competition
Veterans of Foreign Wars in Columbus celebrates Army’s birthday, Flag Day this week
Veterans of Foreign Wars in Columbus celebrates Army’s birthday, Flag Day this week
Drivers needed to help deliver meals to senior centers in Columbus
Drivers needed to help deliver meals to senior centers in Columbus