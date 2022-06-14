Drivers needed to help deliver meals to senior centers in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The pandemic hit volunteer efforts across the Columbus area hard - many people pulling back to avoid getting sick.

One organization needs your help whether it’s a return to volunteering or for the very first time.

At the corner of 24th Street and Hamilton Road is a *very* busy kitchen. Hot meals - cooked, sealed, delivered - they’re yours.

“1200 a day.”

That’s Amy Bryan with Direct Services - an organization that oversees the operation of senior centers in the region and also runs this program - getting those 1200 meals to their destination.

“...The agency on aging. We handle their client base for home delivered meals.”

The meals are a big deal for those who receive them - and that’s where the organization could use some help. You at home can be a driving force to help make this operation run smoother.

“Be once a month, once a quarter, we’ve always got a route that’s open that someone could pick up.”

Roughly 375,000-difference making-meals a year come from this kitchen - and they’re hoping that your wheels of progress will keep the effort strong.

If you’d like to help, email info at directservices.org.

