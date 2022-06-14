Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Economic impact: Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition in Uptown Columbus

By Jessie Gibson and Katrice Nolan
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Dozens of young women are in the Fountain City to compete in one of the largest scholarship competitions in the country.

With them are their family and friends who will spend a lot of money while in Uptown Columbus.

The Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition’s 90 candidates will be in town for the remainder of this week. Businesses in Uptown Columbus will benefit economically from the hundreds of people eating and lodging in the area.

Uptown Columbus President and CEO, Ed Wolverton, says every little bit adds up.

“If you look at one young lady - by 5 people supporting them, by say 5 days worth of time here, you can see how that adds up in terms of food and beverage sales,” said Wolverton.

The 90 candidates are vying for over $70,000 in scholarship money.

Crowning will be Saturday night, June 18, at the RiverCenter of Performing Arts in Columbus.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on 19th Street in Columbus
Man arrested following heavy police presence on 19th Street in Columbus
Fort Benning relieves high-ranking official of duty, names new Garrison Commander
Victims ID’d after ‘tragic accident’ on West Point Lake
450+ jobs available at Columbus hiring event this week
Economic impact: ‘Cash Out’ film in Columbus boosting local businesses

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Opelika police searching for suspect in cosmetic store theft
Opelika police searching for suspect in comestic store theft
Auburn Alumni Association sending fans to Omaha for College World Series
At the gas pump (FILE)
Alabama, Georgia hit record high prices at gas pumps