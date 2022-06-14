Economic impact: Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition in Uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Dozens of young women are in the Fountain City to compete in one of the largest scholarship competitions in the country.

With them are their family and friends who will spend a lot of money while in Uptown Columbus.

The Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition’s 90 candidates will be in town for the remainder of this week. Businesses in Uptown Columbus will benefit economically from the hundreds of people eating and lodging in the area.

Uptown Columbus President and CEO, Ed Wolverton, says every little bit adds up.

“If you look at one young lady - by 5 people supporting them, by say 5 days worth of time here, you can see how that adds up in terms of food and beverage sales,” said Wolverton.

The 90 candidates are vying for over $70,000 in scholarship money.

Crowning will be Saturday night, June 18, at the RiverCenter of Performing Arts in Columbus.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.