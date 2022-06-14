Fashion enthusiast talks on Juneteenth exhibit at Columbus Library

Business Break
Advertisement

Fashion enthusiast talks on Juneteenth exhibit at Columbus Museum
By Dee Armstrong
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One of the unusual events during Juneteenth is fashion enthusiast Kenneth Green’s exhibit at the Columbus Library.

Green has researched Black American history in Columbus and around the state and has identified several women who made significant impacts.

He tells their stories and displays some of their personal outfits that reveal a lot about their personality.

The full interview is below:

