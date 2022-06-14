Business Break
Firefighters in Columbus ramp up water training for the summer

By Amaya Graham
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With more and more people out on the water, drownings are not uncommon this time of year.

We recently reported on a 13-year-old who died after drowning in West Point Lake over the weekend.

As the heat rises and people head towards the Hooch or lakes, Columbus Fire Chief John Shull ensures his firefighters are prepared for anything that may happen along the river.

Divers typically train all year, but around this time of the year, it is essential for them to ramp up their training.

“If your from this area you understand the dangers of the Chattahoochee River, but if you’re not from here, you may believe that it’s up a pretty innocuous river, but it’s not we prepare for the worst that’s in our nature as firefighters, but we extend that service to the Chattahoochee River and our training here today is to prepare to rescue if need be,” said Shull.

Swift water training started today. It covers surface water, flood and swift water rescue techniques.

This training will go on throughout June.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

