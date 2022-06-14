Business Break
Georgia officials confirm state’s second case of monkeypox

The U.S. is releasing monkeypox vaccine from its stockpile and getting it to people at high risk of infection. (CNN, CDC, WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The second case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Georgia.

The Georgia Department of Health says the man lives in metro Atlanta and and has a history of international travel. He is currently in isolation at home and contact tracing is underway.

MORE | Child found unresponsive in swimming pool at Burke County home

Last week, health officials confirmed Georgia’s first monkeypox case.

DPH tells us the two cases are not related.

People infected with monkeypox usually have flu-like symptoms and a rash that lasts up to a month. The virus is spread through close contact. Click here for signs and symptoms.

So far, the CDC has confirmed 65 cases nationwide.

Click here to view the CDC’s 2022 U.S. case count map.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

