Goodwill to open new store in Eufaula

Goodwill Southern Rivers
Goodwill Southern Rivers((Source: Goodwill Twitter))
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Goodwill is set to open their new retail store in Eufaula this coming fall.

The store will feature a 12,500 square foot facility - along with a drive-up and drop-off door where individuals can donate their items without having to leave their vehicle.

A “groundbreaking” celebration will take place on Wednesday, June 22, at 10:00 a.m. The store will be located at 1234 North Eufaula Avenue.

The event is open to the public.

