Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Gov. Ivey awards grant to assist youthful offenders to successful lives in Opelika

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Governor Kay Ivey has awarded a nearly $30,000 grant to support an Opelika program that guides youthful offenders away from unlawful activities and offers them alternatives that can help lead to successful lives.

Funds to the Curtis House will be used as a major component of the city’s Youth Incarceration Prevention Program - where alternative approaches are taken to keep youthful offenders out of juvenile detention facilities.

“The city of Opelika and the Curtis House have taken a proactive approach to teaching children how to steer from unhealthy temptations and take the necessary steps to become productive adults,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am pleased to support this program which help participants turn their lives around.”

The Curtis House plans to work with 80 youthful offenders and provide them with services that address their behavior problems, along with helping the youth complete their high school education or obtain a GED certificate.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the award.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on 19th Street in Columbus
Man arrested following heavy police presence on 19th Street in Columbus
Fort Benning relieves high-ranking official of duty, names new Garrison Commander
Victims ID’d after ‘tragic accident’ on West Point Lake
450+ jobs available at Columbus hiring event this week
Economic impact: ‘Cash Out’ film in Columbus boosting local businesses

Latest News

Goodwill Southern Rivers
Goodwill to open new store in Eufaula
Deputies say Gregory Scott Alvarado may be in the LaGrange area.
Warrants issued for Troup County child molestation suspect
News Leader 9 talks with producer of ‘Cash Out’ film in Columbus
News Leader 9 talks with producer of ‘Cash Out’ film in Columbus
News Leader 9 talks with producer of ‘Cash Out’ film in Columbus
News Leader 9 talks with producer of movie being filmed in Columbus