Gov. Ivey awards grant to assist youthful offenders to successful lives in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Governor Kay Ivey has awarded a nearly $30,000 grant to support an Opelika program that guides youthful offenders away from unlawful activities and offers them alternatives that can help lead to successful lives.

Funds to the Curtis House will be used as a major component of the city’s Youth Incarceration Prevention Program - where alternative approaches are taken to keep youthful offenders out of juvenile detention facilities.

“The city of Opelika and the Curtis House have taken a proactive approach to teaching children how to steer from unhealthy temptations and take the necessary steps to become productive adults,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am pleased to support this program which help participants turn their lives around.”

The Curtis House plans to work with 80 youthful offenders and provide them with services that address their behavior problems, along with helping the youth complete their high school education or obtain a GED certificate.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the award.

