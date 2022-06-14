House of Heros, REACH committee transforms Army veteran’s home

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 21-year Army veteran is now living in a cleaner home thanks to the help of a group of volunteers.

Members of the Board of Realtors’ REACH committee and members of House of Heroes visited the home of Sgt. Melvin Chisolm today.

What was the mission? To clean, landscape and paint.

The organizations also presented Chisolm with a flag on Flag Day as an additional thank you for his service.

“It’s very encouraging that we can help the community, and we can help SGT Chisolm. I think everybody feels rewarded. It’s a blessing to be able to help someone,” said Evely Fortson with the REACH committee.

Chisolm is the recipient of numerous honors, including the National Defense Service Medal and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.