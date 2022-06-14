Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Jan. 6 panel postpones hearing with ex-Justice Dept. officials

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first...
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first public hearing to reveal the findings of a year-long investigation, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)(MANDEL NGAN | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol has postponed a hearing that was to feature Trump-era Justice Department officials.

The hearing had been set for Wednesday, but the committee on Tuesday morning said that it had been postponed. It did not give a reason or a new date for the hearing.

The next hearing is to take place on Thursday.

GRAPHIC CONTENT: The House committee held the first public hearing Thursday on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. (CNN, POOL, JAN. 6 COMMITTEE EXHIBIT)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on 19th Street in Columbus
Man arrested following heavy police presence on 19th Street in Columbus
Victims ID’d after ‘tragic accident’ on West Point Lake
Fort Benning relieves high-ranking official of duty, names new Garrison Commander
450+ jobs available at Columbus hiring event this week
Ft. Benning's Independence Celebration fireworks show is set to be their biggest ever. (Source:...
Ft. Benning to hold annual Independence Celebration, open to public

Latest News

News Leader 9 talks with producer of ‘Cash Out’ film in Columbus
News Leader 9 talks with producer of ‘Cash Out’ film in Columbus
The COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is expected to be at the center of a...
Congress examines fraud in pandemic aid for small businesses
President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del.,...
Biden to visit ‘pariah’ Saudi Arabia and Israel next month
Marcelina Potter, 7, Hailey Potter, 6, and Brodie Potter, 4, were forcibly taken by their...
Amber Alert issued for 3 children in Wyoming