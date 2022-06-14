Lee Co. Commission District 4 candidates prepare for runoff election

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Lee County Commission District 4 seat results in a runoff between Incumbent Robert Ham and Tony Langley. The results on election day ended in a close race between all three candidates.

News Leader 9 spoke with both candidates who will appear on your ballots during the runoff on June 21st.

Incumbent Robert Ham received 34.5 percent of the votes, whereas Langley received 33.3 percent. They both said they want what’s best for District 4.

District 4 ranges from Beauregard, Beulah, and Salem to Lake Martin. Ham has held his position for 12 years and says he has given the community rec centers, senior centers and more law enforcement.

“We were way ahead of the curve having our D.A.R.E officers in the school and resource officers there before a lot of these problems that we’re seeing right now nationwide.”

Tony Langley has lived in Lee County all his life and is ready to hold a position that gives him the ability to connect with district four and meet their needs.

“The goal of this position is just to try and be a little more transparent with the citizens of Lee County, and people are trying to understand where their tax dollars are being spent.”

Ham says Tuesday evening was his 260th county commission meeting and is working on more broadband working through American Rescue Act money and state money.

“One of the things that’s very important to me in my next term is were probably a year away from having broadband for everybody in Lee County.”

Langley says he believes expanding the county commission from five members to seven will help get more representation in the area.

“The county has more than tripled since the time of this inception and the county commission has stayed the same. We’d like to see them add a couple seats from five to about seven.”

