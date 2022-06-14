Man arrested for placing flowers on fiancé’s grave charged with DUI in Auburn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Winston “Winchester” Hagans was arrested this morning for driving under the influence.

Hagans gained national attention earlier this year when he was arrested and charged with criminal littering for placing a box of flowers on his late fiancé's grave against her father’s requests.

He recently faced a judge and was found guilty of those charges.

According to Lee County police, the 32-year-old was pulled over on Lee Road 72 in Auburn.

He was arrested and booked into the Lee County Detention Center around 9 a.m.

