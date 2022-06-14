Man charged in string of Auburn auto burglaries, other crimes

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man is facing several charges in connection with a string of auto burglaries in Auburn, along with other crimes.

Police arrested 35-year-old Remus Donte Menifield on June 10. Authorities say an investigation revealed he was tied to auto burglaries that happened near the 2100 block of Stonehaven Drive on June 7.

Menifield is charged with five counts of unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, four counts of third-degree theft of property, three counts of fraudulent use of a debit/credit card and two counts of second-degree theft of property.

According to Auburn police, the warrants were executed while Menifield was incarcerated at the Lee County Jail for unrelated charges and was on a $31,500 bond.

