Meet the Ga. Congressional District 2 republican candidates

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Early voting kicked off Monday in Georgia for several runoff races following the May 24th primary.

Today we’re highlighting the Republican 2nd Congressional district candidates: Jeremy Hunt and Chris West. They’re hoping to replace thirty-year Democrat incumbent, U.S. Rep Sanford Bishop.

Out of six candidates, Jeremy Hunt secured 37% of the votes compared to Chris West at 30%.

News Leader 9′s Ashlee Williams talked with both candidates to find out what they stand for and why they think they’re the man for the job.

“I’m the guy who is able to bring together the coalition that will be able to flip the seat,” Hunt said. “I’m thankful I have been endorsed by most all of the sheriff’s in our district”

“I’m born and raised here and have created a lot of jobs in this community, and I think the way to beat Sanford is by showing you’re a trusted member of the community,” West said.

Jeremy Hunt and Chris West: vying for your vote come election day in just one week for the District 2 congressional seat. Both candidates have specific visions to fulfill if they beat long-term Democrat Congressman Sanford Bishop.

For West, if elected, he’s promising changes to in three areas: more accessible healthcare in rural communities, gun rights and energy independence when it comes to oil and inflation: “Because of the farms and the direct impact it’s having on our farms and businesses... to be sustainable, for someone who’s worked in small businesses and understands it, you have to look after your business and employees. That has a detrimental impact on the consumer.”

For Jeremy Hunt, he’s standing on more support for farmers, broader access to healthcare and better pay and support for our local law enforcement officials: “We need to have mental healthcare for these deraigned teenagers that do these evil acts. We need to make sure they get the mental health care so that we don’t have this problem in our country. We’ve always had guns in our country. I’m a proud supporter of the second amendment.”

Although both opponents are aiming to tackle similar issues, they said those differences are what set them apart from each other.

“I’m going to continue to live work and pay taxes in this community,” West said. “I suspect Jeremy, if he’s not successful, will move back to Connecticut like he’s lived for the last couple of years. I think the way to be Stanford is to be from here and truly know middle and west Georgia.

“I’ve run a positive campaign focused on the issues,” Hunt said. “My opponent has attacked me with lies and smears. It’s par for the course for a political consultant running for office. People don’t want politics as usual. We want fresh leadership to focus on the issues and vision. My opponent doesn’t even have an issues page on his website.”

You can cast your vote early this week in Georgia before election day coming on on June 21.

