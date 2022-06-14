Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

News Leader 9 talks with producer of ‘Cash Out’ film in Columbus

News Leader 9 talks with producer of ‘Cash Out’ film in Columbus
News Leader 9 talks with producer of ‘Cash Out’ film in Columbus
By Dee Armstrong
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This is not the Columbus, Georgia of your grandparents. The city is now being considered for some major movie productions.

Our Dee Armstrong spoke with Cecil Chambers, a producer of the movie being shot in Uptown Columbus as we speak.

The full interview is below:

Cash Out is being filmed in Uptown Columbus and some streets are blocked off because of the production. The movie features Hollywood stars John Travolta and Kristen Davis - along with rapper Quavo of the group Migos.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on 19th Street in Columbus
Man arrested following heavy police presence on 19th Street in Columbus
Victims ID’d after ‘tragic accident’ on West Point Lake
Fort Benning relieves high-ranking official of duty, names new Garrison Commander
450+ jobs available at Columbus hiring event this week
Ft. Benning's Independence Celebration fireworks show is set to be their biggest ever. (Source:...
Ft. Benning to hold annual Independence Celebration, open to public

Latest News

News Leader 9 talks with producer of ‘Cash Out’ film in Columbus
News Leader 9 talks with producer of movie being filmed in Columbus
Answering questions on COVID trials for small children in Columbus
Answering questions on COVID trials for small children
Deputies searching for man wanted in Smiths Station theft investigation
Fashion enthusiast talks on Juneteenth exhibit at Columbus Museum
Fashion enthusiast talks on Juneteenth exhibit at Columbus Museum