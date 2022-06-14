Business Break
Opelika Police, Fire Department hosts “Hop with a Cop”

By WTVM News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police and Fire Departments invited the community for some fun today.

They partnered with Surge Adventure Park on Pepperell Parkway to host “Hop with a Cop.”

For a discounted price of $7.99, folks were not only able to jump around, but they were also able to hang out with Opelika’s Blaze.

The Punishers Motorcycle Club, which is made of local officials and military, served food and drinks for the opportunity.

”We’re encouraging a lot of law enforcement, you know, from the Sheriff’s office, the Opelika Fire Department and with the Opelika Police Department to come out and engage with the community and just have a good time,” said Allison Duke, community relations specialist.

General Manager Shannon Gallaway added, “It’s really important to have the outreach with the community and local law enforcement because it’s important to have the kids and the police involvement.”

The family of Opelika police and fire officials could jump for free today.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

