Opelika police searching for suspect in comestic store theft
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are searching for a male suspect involved in a theft at a cosmetic store.
The theft of property occurred on May 20.
According to authorities, a surveillance video showed a white male with arm tattoos entering the store at about 12:40 p.m. He stole approximately $1.045 in merchandise.
If anyone has information on this incident or can identify the suspect, contact the Opelika Police Detective Division at 334-705-5220. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.