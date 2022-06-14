Opelika police searching for suspect in comestic store theft

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are searching for a male suspect involved in a theft at a cosmetic store.

The theft of property occurred on May 20.

According to authorities, a surveillance video showed a white male with arm tattoos entering the store at about 12:40 p.m. He stole approximately $1.045 in merchandise.

If anyone has information on this incident or can identify the suspect, contact the Opelika Police Detective Division at 334-705-5220. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

