Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Police: Man fatally shot after opening fire at summer camp

Authorities say no children, staff or officers were hurt in the shooting at a Dallas-area gymnasium. (WFAA via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCANVILLE, Texas (AP) - Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a Dallas-area gymnasium where about 150 children were attending a day camp.

Authorities say no children, staff or officers were hurt in the Monday morning shooting at the Duncanville Fieldhouse.

Duncanville police say the man entered the facility’s lobby with a handgun and fired a shot during a discussion with a staff member.

Police say the gunman then tried to enter a classroom containing children, but the door was locked. He fired one shot into the door.

Police say the man then went to the gym, which also contained children. That’s when police arrived and shot the man in an exchange of gunfire.

Police have not yet identified the suspect or revealed a motive.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on 19th Street in Columbus
Man arrested following heavy police presence on 19th Street in Columbus
Victims ID’d after ‘tragic accident’ on West Point Lake
450+ jobs available at Columbus hiring event this week
In the photos provided by police, the man appears to be wearing a dark-colored hoodie with...
Suspect sought in LaGrange wallet-snatching incident
Crews were dispatched to the home in the 100 block of Cedar Street just before 10 p.m. Sunday.
2 people injured, 2 pets killed in LaGrange house fire

Latest News

Pop star Justin Bieber has postponed his upcoming shows after announcing his face is partially...
Health Minute: What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome?
The return to office life is growing more expensive, with inflation raising the cost of...
Consumer Watch: Food prices, shrinkflation hurting your budget
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) shoots against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen...
Wiggins delivers on both ends, Warriors lead NBA Finals 3-2
Authorities say no children, staff or officers were hurt in the shooting at a Dallas-area...
Kids recall hiding after armed man fired shots at Texas day camp