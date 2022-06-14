Rain, Storms, Heat, & Humidity in the Short Term; Changes by Father’s Day Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Going into Wednesday, we may see a similar setup when it comes to rain and storms as we saw on Tuesday - make sure you have the umbrella handy, and know that any of those storms could produce strong wind gusts, heavy rain, lots of lightning, and some small hail. Afternoon and evening will be best time to see any rain. For Thursday and Friday, the coverage of rain should drop down a bit - coverage will be in the 30-40% range as we end the week and highs across the board will be in the mid and upper 90s with those ‘feels like’ temperatures between 105 and 110 in most spots. For your Father’s Day weekend, drier air will arrive, knocking down rain chances to near zero - temperatures will drop a little bit (mid 90s) with the humidity low enough to where we probably won’t have a major problem with the ‘feels like’ temperatures. For next week, temperatures might even get warmer than this week - I think we will see widespread readings in the mid to upper 90s, with the potential for some spots to get up to the triple digits. Humidity values will not be as high as this week, but high enough to push the heat index above 100 at times.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.