Roasting in the high heat and humidity

Tyler’s forecast
Very hot and humid with a chance of late day and evening storms.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our early season heat wave isn’t unheard of, in fact, we won’t have record heat. However, it is hotter and more humid than normal for June so you need to take frequent breaks and stay hydrated if you’re outside for any length of time! We’ll have hazy sun and clouds on this Tuesday. Highs reach the mid 90s with feels like temperatures between 105 and 110 this afternoon, which is why we all have a Heat Advisory! Some spotty late day and evening storms are anticipated with about 30-40% coverage if they can get going; they are expected to start northeast and work southwest. Another scorcher coming Wednesday with locally heavy rain and strong storms around perhaps at the end of the day lasting well into the evening. There will be little change in the pattern Thursday and Friday, maybe just a gradual decrease in rain coverage (closer to 20-30%). While we aren’t expecting cooler temperatures anytime soon, some relief in the humidity department is possible by Father’s Day weekend. In turn, we really aren’t expecting any rain to cool you off. We are calling for it to stay extremely hot through early to mid next week as the heat builds (perhaps even more than this week)! Please take care of the elderly, kids, pets as well as yourself!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

