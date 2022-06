CUSSETA, Ga. (WTVM) - What’s a better way to beat the heat for kids than on city splash pads?

Cusseta will open a pad for the summer starting tomorrow at the Recreation Center.

You can visit Tuesday through Saturday in the afternoon. The cost is $2 for a child or $10 for a season pass.

You can purchase a pass at 215 McNaughton Street.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.