Suspect charged in Monday standoff with Columbus police

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is behind bars in connection with a Monday standoff with Columbus police.

Authorities say the arrest of 30-year-old Ian Aycock stems from an incident in the area of 13th Avenue and 19th Street.

Shortly after 5 a.m. Monday, police say they received reports of a man acting erratic and threating to set fires. Officers say multiple improvised explosive devices were found in the area. Following an investigation, Columbus police say Aycock was the suspect responsible for making those devices.

After receiving reports that he was back in the area Monday afternoon, officers returned where they made contact with Aycock who was inside of a residence and reportedly refused to leave. Police say they were successful in convincing the suspect to come out and surrender himself minutes after 7 p.m.

Aycock is charged with manufacturing an explosive device, two counts of reckless conduct, drug-related objects and simple assault. He had preliminary hearings in the Muscogee County Recorder’s Court Tuesday at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.