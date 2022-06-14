Veterans of Foreign Wars in Columbus celebrates Army’s birthday, Flag Day this week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today is the United States Army’s birthday, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 665 in Columbus is celebrating big.

Following the pandemic, the post started back serving lunch and has several other events planned to celebrate the US Army founded on this day back in 1775.

“We are opening back up trying to get all the events back together. Today was an event to welcome people back in for lunch. Today we celebrated the Army’s Birthday and Flag Day. It was a pleasure seeing everyone back, and I have catfish ready for people to eat,” said Reggie Liparo, a volunteer.

This week, other events at Post 665 include lunch served from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day. There will also be bingo and karaoke this weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.