Warrants issued for Troup County child molestation suspect

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Troup County authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a man they believe is connected to a child molestation investigation.

Gregory Scott Alvarado has three active arrest warrants. Deputies say he may be in the LaGrange area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Troup County Sheriff’s Office at 706-883-1616 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.