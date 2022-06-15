Business Break
Another big dose of heat, humidity and PM storms

Tyler’s forecast
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mother Nature looks to deliver another round of rain and strong storms after another pump of high heat and humidity. While rain coverage starts to go down the rest of the week, the heat isn’t expected to let up! We’ll have hazy sun Wednesday with clouds building this afternoon. Look for another wave of showers and thunderstorms coming from the north and east this afternoon and this evening, mainly between 2 and 11 PM ET; once again, some may be strong or severe and capable of producing of gusty winds and/or small hail. Frequent lightning and heavy rain are a given, but at least many of us will cool off once again later in the day after topping out in the mid to upper 90s with a heat index of 105-110°. Please take water breaks often if you have to be outside! Any storms Thursday and Friday should be spottier with about a 20-30% coverage. Although the heat index may be closer to 100 to 105°, it will still be very hot and muggy. A weak cold front is expected to swing through Saturday bringing a lot of the moisture with it; that should usher in a noticeable drop in humidity by Sunday (Father’s Day) with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Another ridge of high pressure kicks in next week and it could be stronger than this week’s meaning little to no rain early to mid next week with highs in the upper 90s, perhaps hitting 100° in some spots along with a rise in humidity once again.

