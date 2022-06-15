Auburn Police Department launches community active shooter training course

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department has launched an active shooter training course for the community to learn how to best protect themselves and others.

The new program, Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE), is a four-hour curriculum that was developed by Texas State University.

The program has certified instructors and Auburn police say they plan to offer CRASE to all organizations within the community including businesses, religious organizations as well as schools and universities.

“The first CRASE session was held at the Auburn Police Department on June 7, 2022,” Assistant Chief Clarence Stewart said. “We would like to thank the groups, which consisted of staff from several local churches, for their participation which is essential to the successful launch of this program.”

Throughout the course, participants will learn about civilian response options, consideration for conducting drill, how to assist law enforcement and how to limit casualties,

Anyone interested in participating in future training sessions should call 334-501-7344 or email stodd@auburnalabama.org.

