Auburn travels to Omaha for the College World Series

(Meridith Mulkey)
By Katelyn Kirby
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn (42-20) left Plainsman Park on Wednesday afternoon to head to Omaha, Nebraska for the College World Series.

The Tigers will face intradivisional opponent Ole Miss (37-22) on Saturday, June 18 at 6 p.m. CDT on ESPN2.

With four SEC teams advancing to the College World Series, Arkansas (43-19) and Texas A&M (42-18) are also vying for the chance to become national champions.

Also in Bracket 2, Stanford (47-16) and Arkansas will play earlier Saturday.

The winners of Saturday’s matchups will play Monday night. The losers will play in an elimination game on Monday afternoon.

For more information on the 2022 NCAA Baseball Bracket, schedule and scores click here.

