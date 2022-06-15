Auburn travels to Omaha for the College World Series

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn (42-20) left Plainsman Park on Wednesday afternoon to head to Omaha, Nebraska for the College World Series.

The Tigers will face intradivisional opponent Ole Miss (37-22) on Saturday, June 18 at 6 p.m. CDT on ESPN2.

With four SEC teams advancing to the College World Series, Arkansas (43-19) and Texas A&M (42-18) are also vying for the chance to become national champions.

Also in Bracket 2, Stanford (47-16) and Arkansas will play earlier Saturday.

The winners of Saturday’s matchups will play Monday night. The losers will play in an elimination game on Monday afternoon.

