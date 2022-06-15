Columbus City Council District 7 candidates prepare for runoff election

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Early voting is in full swing this week in Georgia, kicking off this past Monday for several runoff races following the May 24 primary.

A District 7 Council seat in Columbus is up for grabs, following Mimi Woodson holding the seat for 28 years.

Laketha Ashe and Joanne Cogle are vying for the position with big shoes to fill. In the primary, it was a close race, with Ashe securing 27% of the votes and Cogle with 28%.

District 7 runs from 29th Street in Bibb City along the Chattahoochee River to Oakland Park. That includes the southwest side of Lakebottom and all of Uptown.

Both candidates say it’s time for fresh leadership and representation across one of the Fountain City’s most visited communities.

Everyone knows Uptown has a lot going on in it, but I think someone needs to pay attention to the Southside of Columbus, provide more opportunity for our youth through recreational programs in Parks and Recreation and getting back in touch with our neighborhood watch programs.

Our District 7 has not been connected in so many ways. As you know, we have a very diverse district. It’s large and diverse. I feel we just haven’t been connected so engagement and communication with the district. A lot of people don’t know what’s going on in our district and the different resources available for them.

You can cast your vote early this week in Georgia before Election Day comes on June 21.

