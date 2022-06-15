Business Break
Heat and Humidity Stick Around

Elise’s Forecast
Tracking Temperatures
Tracking Temperatures(elise uschmann)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The rest of your Wednesday looks to continue on Tuesday’s trend with strong to severe PM storms. We remain dry through the afternoon hours and will see those storms move in after 5PM. Some of these storms could produce strong winds and even small hail. After that, things dry up into your Thursday and rain chances stay low into the weekend. Temperatures stay high though, with highs in the upper 90s into the end of your work week, and so does the humidity. Feels like temperatures will continue to be in the triple digits every day, until a cold front sweeps through Saturday kicking that moisture out. Father’s Day looks nice with temperatures in the mid 90s and low dewpoints. Things heat back up quickly into your next work week, with highs already topping 96 by Monday. We could see triple digits by the end of the next work week.

