House fire near Hwy 165 in Phenix City causing complete road shut down

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Crews are currently on the scene of a house fire in Phenix City.

According to the Mt. Olive Fire Department, Highway 165 is completely shut down.

The house fire is near Highway 165 and 431.

There is no word on what caused the flames.

