Judge sentences another defendant in multi-million dollar Superior Court fraud case

By WTVM Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another defendant in the multi-million dollar Muscogee County Superior Court fraud case learned her fate today.

Dareen Porch was sentenced to a year and nine months in federal prison for her role in the scheme.

Last year, she pleaded guilty to multiple counts of fraud.

Porch is one of eight defendants charged in the case, including the mastermind, former Deputy Court Clerk Willie Demps.

He was recently sentenced to 12 years in prison for stealing more than one million dollars from his former employer.

Porch and her husband, Curtis Porch, were also accused of stealing CARES Act money. However, he is still awaiting sentencing.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

