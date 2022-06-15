Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Keisha Lance Bottoms to join White House as senior Biden advisor

Official picture of the 60th mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms.
Official picture of the 60th mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms.(Keisha Lance Bottoms)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Keisha Lance Bottoms is headed to the White House.

The former Atlanta mayor shared an Axios report Tuesday on social media which says President Joe Biden has tapped her to replace one of his most senior aides. She captioned it #Honored.

Bottoms is a lawyer and politician who served as the 60th mayor of Atlanta from 2018 to 2022. Before becoming mayor, she was a member of the Atlanta City Council, representing part of southwest Atlanta. Bottoms announced last year that she would not run for a second term as mayor.

President Joe Biden nominated Bottoms as vice-chair of civic engagement and voter protection at the DNC for the 2021–2025 term. She was previously among the candidates considered to become Biden’s vice president.

Axios says Bottoms will play an integral role in developing Biden’s policies.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Benning relieves high-ranking official of duty, names new Garrison Commander
Police presence on 19th Street in Columbus
Man arrested following heavy police presence on 19th Street in Columbus
Deundrea Holloway, 22, was arrested and is being held at the Alton police department on a $2...
Man beheaded pregnant ex-girlfriend, put her head in dumpster, police say
Deputies say Gregory Scott Alvarado may be in the LaGrange area.
Warrants issued for Troup County child molestation suspect
News Leader 9 talks with producer of ‘Cash Out’ film in Columbus
News Leader 9 talks with producer of ‘Cash Out’ film in Columbus

Latest News

Gas pump (FILE)
WTVM Editorial 06/15/22: We Can Ease Gas Prices
WTVM Editorial 06/15/22: We Can Ease Gas Prices
WTVM Editorial 06/15/22: We Can Ease Gas Prices
Wednesday is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. It’s an opportunity to get a better understanding...
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day educates public about human rights issue
Suspect charged after LaGrange woman assaulted for several hours, police say
What’s causing water problems in Marion County?
What’s causing water problems in Marion County?