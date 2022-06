LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is searching for a missing teen.

Ladaizayia Bonner was last seen in Lagrange on May 28. Police believe she may be in the Columbus area.

If you have information about her possible whereabouts, contact Detective Heckendorf at 706-883-2697.

