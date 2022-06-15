Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lee County Humane Society at full capacity, in need of adopters, fosters

Lee County Humane Society at full capacity, in need of adopters, fosters
Lee County Humane Society at full capacity, in need of adopters, fosters(Source: Lee Co. Humane Society)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Humane Society is at maximum capacity.

According to a post on Facebook, the shelter is completely full and still has appointments for people to bring in strays and surrender pets.

Adopters, fosters, and rescues are needed to help the furry friends in the shelter.

From now until further notice, the Lee Co. Humane Society has waived all adoption fees for altered pets. Unaltered pets will be $75.

For more information on pets, adoptions and fostering, click HERE. The shelter is located at 1140 Ware Drive in Auburn.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Benning relieves high-ranking official of duty, names new Garrison Commander
Police presence on 19th Street in Columbus
Man arrested following heavy police presence on 19th Street in Columbus
Deundrea Holloway, 22, was arrested and is being held at the Alton police department on a $2...
Man beheaded pregnant ex-girlfriend, put her head in dumpster, police say
News Leader 9 talks with producer of ‘Cash Out’ film in Columbus
News Leader 9 talks with producer of ‘Cash Out’ film in Columbus
Deputies say Gregory Scott Alvarado may be in the LaGrange area.
Warrants issued for Troup County child molestation suspect

Latest News

New program allows east Alabama veterans to receive free counseling
What’s causing water problems in Marion County?
Board member from Miss Georgia 2022 shares more about competition
Veterans of Foreign Wars in Columbus celebrates Army’s birthday, Flag Day this week