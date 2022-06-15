Lee County Humane Society at full capacity, in need of adopters, fosters

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Humane Society is at maximum capacity.

According to a post on Facebook, the shelter is completely full and still has appointments for people to bring in strays and surrender pets.

Adopters, fosters, and rescues are needed to help the furry friends in the shelter.

From now until further notice, the Lee Co. Humane Society has waived all adoption fees for altered pets. Unaltered pets will be $75.

For more information on pets, adoptions and fostering, click HERE. The shelter is located at 1140 Ware Drive in Auburn.

