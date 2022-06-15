Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Local church, Goodwill hold job readiness training fair in Columbus

(MGN)
By WTVM Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local church along with Goodwill teamed up today for a job readiness fair for the elderly community.

The orientation was held at Friendship Baptist Church and was used to inform attendees on how to prepare for new jobs.

The event touched on resume writing, interview etiquette and how to dress for an interview properly.

Organizers say today’s moderator, Dr. Marcus Gibson emphasized to them to reach one, teach one.

“Right now, so many people are out of a job, and there are so many resources available to them. There’s an umbrella of training,” said Zacharas Jakes, President of the Women’s Auxiliary of Mt. Calvary Baptist Association.

“We are here to serve the community. It is a blessing because we get to give to the community that we serve and it helps us change the mindset,” added Andres Velez, Manager of the Goodwill Education and Training Center.

If you missed today’s event, Goodwill Southern Rivers is holding a job fair next week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Benning relieves high-ranking official of duty, names new Garrison Commander
Police presence on 19th Street in Columbus
Man arrested following heavy police presence on 19th Street in Columbus
News Leader 9 talks with producer of ‘Cash Out’ film in Columbus
News Leader 9 talks with producer of ‘Cash Out’ film in Columbus
Deundrea Holloway, 22, was arrested and is being held at the Alton police department on a $2...
Man beheaded pregnant ex-girlfriend, put her head in dumpster, police say
Officers responded to Greenwood Baptist Church on Veterans Memorial Parkway where they found a...
Person found shot at Lanett church

Latest News

Police presence on Andrews Road in Columbus
Police presence on Andrews Road in Columbus
Columbus homicide rate down 50% compared to June 2021
Auburn travels to Omaha for the College World Series
Power outage
Over 2,500 residents experiencing power outages throughout Muscogee County