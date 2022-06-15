Local church, Goodwill hold job readiness training fair in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local church along with Goodwill teamed up today for a job readiness fair for the elderly community.

The orientation was held at Friendship Baptist Church and was used to inform attendees on how to prepare for new jobs.

The event touched on resume writing, interview etiquette and how to dress for an interview properly.

Organizers say today’s moderator, Dr. Marcus Gibson emphasized to them to reach one, teach one.

“Right now, so many people are out of a job, and there are so many resources available to them. There’s an umbrella of training,” said Zacharas Jakes, President of the Women’s Auxiliary of Mt. Calvary Baptist Association.

“We are here to serve the community. It is a blessing because we get to give to the community that we serve and it helps us change the mindset,” added Andres Velez, Manager of the Goodwill Education and Training Center.

If you missed today’s event, Goodwill Southern Rivers is holding a job fair next week.

