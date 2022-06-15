Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Longtime Chattahoochee County probate judge dies

Judge James McGlaun, a longtime probate judge for the Unified Government of...
Judge James McGlaun, a longtime probate judge for the Unified Government of Cusseta-Chattahoochee County, has died.(Source: Unified Government of Cusseta-Chattahoochee County)
By James Giles and Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A longtime probate judge for the Unified Government of Cusseta-Chattahoochee County has died.

Judge James McGlaun died Tuesday night - according to Judge Gil McBride. McGlaun began serving as the county’s probate judge in 2009. Prior to that, he retired after serving 32 years in state law enforcement. He was also an elections superintendent.

“Judge McGlaun was a well-regarded colleague and friend on the bench,” said Judge McBride. “He loved Chattahoochee County, its people and its history. I’ve heard so much from other elected officials and probate judges since word of his death began to circulate last night. Everyone says the same thing: Judge McGlaun was loved, respected and will be missed.”

McBride adds that Judge McGlaun’s “well-trained” staff will continue to serve Chattahoochee County with the same commitment to excellence that he would expect.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Benning relieves high-ranking official of duty, names new Garrison Commander
Police presence on 19th Street in Columbus
Man arrested following heavy police presence on 19th Street in Columbus
Deundrea Holloway, 22, was arrested and is being held at the Alton police department on a $2...
Man beheaded pregnant ex-girlfriend, put her head in dumpster, police say
Deputies say Gregory Scott Alvarado may be in the LaGrange area.
Warrants issued for Troup County child molestation suspect
News Leader 9 talks with producer of ‘Cash Out’ film in Columbus
News Leader 9 talks with producer of ‘Cash Out’ film in Columbus

Latest News

Officers responded to Greenwood Baptist Church on Veterans Memorial Parkway where they found a...
Person found shot at Lanett church
Meet the Ga. Congressional District 2 Republican candidates
Meet the Ga. Congressional District 2 Republican candidates
Warrants issued for Troup County child molestation suspect
Warrants issued for Troup County child molestation suspect
Auburn University unveils 82 million-year-old dinosaur egg to public
Auburn University unveils 82 million-year-old dinosaur egg to public