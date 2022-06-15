Longtime Chattahoochee County probate judge dies

CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A longtime probate judge for the Unified Government of Cusseta-Chattahoochee County has died.

Judge James McGlaun died Tuesday night - according to Judge Gil McBride. McGlaun began serving as the county’s probate judge in 2009. Prior to that, he retired after serving 32 years in state law enforcement. He was also an elections superintendent.

“Judge McGlaun was a well-regarded colleague and friend on the bench,” said Judge McBride. “He loved Chattahoochee County, its people and its history. I’ve heard so much from other elected officials and probate judges since word of his death began to circulate last night. Everyone says the same thing: Judge McGlaun was loved, respected and will be missed.”

McBride adds that Judge McGlaun’s “well-trained” staff will continue to serve Chattahoochee County with the same commitment to excellence that he would expect.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

