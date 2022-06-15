Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Miss Georgia candidates visit Children’s Miracle Network in Columbus

(CMN)
By WTVM Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition is in its 77th year, and the Fountain City is hosting the competition.

As part of their activities for the competition, candidates are learning about the Children’s Miracle Network at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Fifty-three of the ladies spent the day making crafts and learning how they could get involved with Miracle Network at the local level.

They also brought items to the Children’s Hospital Wish List to donate to the kids.

The Children’s Miracle Network raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals throughout the United States and Canada that provide 32 million treatments annually.

Donations stay local to fund necessary treatments, healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment, and charitable care.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Benning relieves high-ranking official of duty, names new Garrison Commander
Police presence on 19th Street in Columbus
Man arrested following heavy police presence on 19th Street in Columbus
News Leader 9 talks with producer of ‘Cash Out’ film in Columbus
News Leader 9 talks with producer of ‘Cash Out’ film in Columbus
Deundrea Holloway, 22, was arrested and is being held at the Alton police department on a $2...
Man beheaded pregnant ex-girlfriend, put her head in dumpster, police say
Officers responded to Greenwood Baptist Church on Veterans Memorial Parkway where they found a...
Person found shot at Lanett church

Latest News

Local church, Goodwill hold job readiness training fair in Columbus
Lee County Humane Society at full capacity, in need of adopters, fosters
Lee County Humane Society at full capacity, in need of adopters, fosters
New program allows east Alabama veterans to receive free counseling
What’s causing water problems in Marion County?