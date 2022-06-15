Miss Georgia candidates visit Children’s Miracle Network in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition is in its 77th year, and the Fountain City is hosting the competition.

As part of their activities for the competition, candidates are learning about the Children’s Miracle Network at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Fifty-three of the ladies spent the day making crafts and learning how they could get involved with Miracle Network at the local level.

They also brought items to the Children’s Hospital Wish List to donate to the kids.

The Children’s Miracle Network raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals throughout the United States and Canada that provide 32 million treatments annually.

Donations stay local to fund necessary treatments, healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment, and charitable care.

