New Columbus VA clinic on River Road set to open in July(Source: Veterans Affairs)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The new Robert S. Poydasheff Veterans Affairs clinic officially has an opening date.

Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System (CAVHCS) is preparing to celebrate the opening of the new clinic on July 11. If a patient has a scheduled appointment on or after July 11, visit the Poydasheff clinic.

This VA clinic is located at 6910 River Road in Columbus - replacing the Community Based Outpatient Clinic on 13th Avenue in Columbus.

The Robert S. Poydasheff VA Clinic is named after the late Col. (ret) Robert S. Poydasheff, Army Veteran and former mayor of Columbus.

