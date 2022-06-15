Business Break
New program allows east Alabama veterans to receive free counseling

(Source: Alabama Institute for Behavioral Health and Research)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A new program is allowing veterans in east Alabama to receive free counseling.

The Alabama Institute for Behavioral Health and Research on Wednesday announced a new partnership with Centerstone’s Military Services. It will provide mental health services for veterans living in Lee and Russell counties, as well as other parts of Alabama.

Officials say these services will cover twelve sessions of brief therapy for PTSD, military sexual trauma, depression, anxiety and other issues.

“This alliance provides east Alabama veterans with a resource currently not available through the VA,” said John M. Duffey, Sr, executive director, Alabama Institute for Behavioral Health and Research. “They simply contact Centerstone and request referral for me to provide treatment at no cost to them. It’s that simple.”

The Alabama Institute for Behavioral Health and Research is located at 1211 7th Avenue in Phenix City.

Veterans and veteran caregivers interested in these services can sign up here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

