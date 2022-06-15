Over 2,500 residents experiencing power outages throughout Muscogee County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many Columbus residents are experiencing power outages.

According to Georgia Power maps, over 2,500 residents are being affected by the current outages.

However, there is no word as of now on the cause.

The outages range from Uptown Columbus all the way to Buena Vista Road. In addition, street lights from 10th Street to 1st Avenue are not working also.

