Over 2,500 residents experiencing power outages throughout Muscogee County

Power outage
Power outage(WNEM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many Columbus residents are experiencing power outages.

According to Georgia Power maps, over 2,500 residents are being affected by the current outages.

However, there is no word as of now on the cause.

The outages range from Uptown Columbus all the way to Buena Vista Road. In addition, street lights from 10th Street to 1st Avenue are not working also.

Stay with us as we gather more information.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

