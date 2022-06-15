Business Break
Parents’ feedback wanted on possible uniforms for some Randolph County students

(Source: Randolph County Schools)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Randolph County School System is seeking input from parents and guardians about the possibility of uniforms for students in grades K - 8 for the 2022-2023 school year.

Superintendent Dr. Tamela Madge says it’s been brought to her attention that some parents are in support of students in those grades shifting to a dress code.

The district is currently conducting a survey to get feedback. It must be completed by Friday.

