Parents’ feedback wanted on possible uniforms for some Randolph County students

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Randolph County School System is seeking input from parents and guardians about the possibility of uniforms for students in grades K - 8 for the 2022-2023 school year.

Superintendent Dr. Tamela Madge says it’s been brought to her attention that some parents are in support of students in those grades shifting to a dress code.

The district is currently conducting a survey to get feedback. It must be completed by Friday.

