Person found shot at Lanett church

Officers responded to Greenwood Baptist Church on Veterans Memorial Parkway where they found a...
Officers responded to Greenwood Baptist Church on Veterans Memorial Parkway where they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds.(Source: Google StreetView)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - Lanett police are investigating after a person was found shot Tuesday.

Officers responded to Greenwood Baptist Church on Veterans Memorial Parkway where they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say the victim was treated on the scene before being transported to a trauma center.

A preliminary investigation revealed the shooting was the result of a robbery, according to police. No further details have been released.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Waldrop with the Lanett Police Department at 334-644-2146 or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

