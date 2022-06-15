Business Break
‘Squid Game’ reality game show coming to Netflix

This image released by Netflix shows a scene from the popular Korean series "Squid Game."...
This image released by Netflix shows a scene from the popular Korean series "Squid Game." Netflix announced "Squid Game: The Challenge," a reality competition show, based on the series.(Noh Juhan | Netflix | Netflix via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A reality show inspired by Netflix’s hit series “Squid Game” is coming to the streaming service, but with far less dire consequences promised for contestants.

In the South Korean-produced drama, players’ lives were at stake. With “Squid Game: The Challenge,” the “worst fate is going home empty-handed,” Netflix said Tuesday in announcing the reality show.

The 10-episode competition will include 456 players vying for a “life-changing reward of $4.56 million,” Netflix said in a release. They’ll compete in games inspired by the drama series along with new challenges aimed at whittling down the field.

“For this round, the Front Man is in search of English-language speakers from any part of the world,” the release said, a reference to the overseer of the drama’s deadly game. The game show, which will be filmed in Britain, is recruiting contestants online.

A release date for the new show was not announced.

The original series pitted hundreds of players with financial woes against each other in a violent contest for a potential multimillion-dollar prize. Losers were killed throughout the contest.

The drama is deemed by Netflix as its most popular, with more than 1.65 billion hours viewed in the first 28 days after its September 2021 premiere. It’s been renewed for season two with series creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk aboard, Netflix said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

