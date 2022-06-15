Suspect charged after LaGrange woman assaulted for several hours, police say

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect is facing charges after police say a LaGrange woman sustained serious injuries in a domestic dispute.

Authorities responded to the incident in the 300 block of Daniel Street just minutes after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the victim ran to a neighbor’s house to get away from the suspect, 40-year-old Lorenzo Brown. He was found nearby.

Following an investigation, police say the victim had been assaulted over a period of 10-12 hours by Brown at a residence on Burr Street. He is accused of using his hands, feet and multiple household items during the assault.

The victim was transported to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center for treatment.

During a search of the incident location, detectives say they found several firearms.

Brown, who was out on bond for a prior felony charge, is now charged with criminal attempted murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

