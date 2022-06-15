Woman charged with attempted murder following incident in Valley

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Valley woman is out on bond and facing an attempted murder charge.

25-year-old Kayla Sharyce Heard was arrested Monday, according to Major Parrish with the Valley Police Department.

While police did not reveal details about the incident that resulted in the charge, they did confirm Heard had her initial court appearance Tuesday.

She was released on a $25,000 bond.

