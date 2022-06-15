Business Break
Woman charged with attempted murder following incident in Valley

25-year-old Kayla Sharyce Heard was arrested Monday.
25-year-old Kayla Sharyce Heard was arrested Monday.(Source: Chambers County Detention Facility)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Valley woman is out on bond and facing an attempted murder charge.

25-year-old Kayla Sharyce Heard was arrested Monday, according to Major Parrish with the Valley Police Department.

While police did not reveal details about the incident that resulted in the charge, they did confirm Heard had her initial court appearance Tuesday.

She was released on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

