WTVM Editorial 06/15/22: We Can Ease Gas Prices

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As I wrote this editorial, gas prices around Columbus and east Alabama stood very close to $5 a gallon. In other states, that once unthinkable highwater mark has been surpassed.

If you think the price of gas is going up every single day, you’d be right. Gas prices have indeed set new records 29 times in the last 30 days.

Imagine the extra-painful impact on every single business that uses vehicles in any way.

Own a service business? Sending out the repair crew will cost a lot more and you’ll pay the price. Public servants like police and firefighters have to drive to perform their duties. Will taxes go up to pay for pricier gas?

And some truck drivers are simply going out of business. They have no choice.

Inflation is now 8.6% overall, but it’s much worse, more like 60%, when it comes to gas prices, year over year.

There is simply no question that government regulations and limits on oil drilling destroyed the energy independence and affordability we experienced just a couple of years ago.

Limiting oil production may come from good intentions to use less fossil fuels.

But our economic infrastructure is simply not built for that right now - and won’t be for decades.

Oil powers more than cars. It provides heat and electric power. Oil is used to create medical devices, clothing, furniture, and indispensable plastics.

Releasing the stranglehold on oil production now would absolutely ease fuel prices and inflation.

It’s just common sense.

When politicians claim they can’t fix gas prices or inflation, they simply aren’t trying.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.