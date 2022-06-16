Business Break
$16 million initiative launches to help Black women in Randolph, Clay and Terrell County

(KY3)
By WTVM Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:58 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More than 600 Black women living in three rural Georgia counties will soon receive cash payments.

It’s all part of the “In Her Hands” initiative, designed to combat financial insecurity across rural areas of the state.

Black women in Randolph, Clay and Terrell County can apply for $850 a month for two years.

Officials say the pilot program was launched after discovering an increased need in rural Georgia.

Data shows rural residents pay 10 to 20 percent more on goods. News Leader 9 talked to one woman at the forefront of the $16 million project.

“African Americans who live in rural areas, one of the most likely groups to live in poverty. A little bit over one and three nationally live in poverty. And in these counties, we know that there are large disparities across racial groups and that lots of folks are experiencing economic strain,” said Hope Wollensack.

Eligible applicants must be at least 18 years old, live within the designated geographic areas and have been impacted by COVID-19.

Over 200 women across the three counties will be selected by lottery. Applications close June 24 at 11:59 p.m.

To apply, click here.

