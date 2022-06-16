Business Break
4-year-old boy drowns in pool; mom says he just started swim lessons

Authorities in Georgia said a 4-year-old boy has died after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool. (Source: WRDW)
By WRDW Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - Authorities in Georgia say a child was found unresponsive in a swimming pool Wednesday morning, the second drowning call within 24 hours.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office reported a 4-year-old boy drowned in a pool at a residence. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

The county coroner did not immediately identify the boy but his mother, Dori Scott, shared on social media that her son had just started swimming lessons, as reported by WRDW.

Scott wrote, ”My heart has been ripped out of my chest,” after the drowning incident. She also said her life won’t be the same and reminded everyone to cherish the moments with their babies, as you never know.

Authorities said 49-year-old Antony Mack was another drowning victim this week after he was pulled from an apartment pool but later died.

Copyright 2022 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

