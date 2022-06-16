Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Butcher shop opens meat vending machine to bring in the bacon

A butcher in Sacramento is thinking out of the box, creating a vending machine for meat. (Source: KOVR, ERIC VELDMAN MILLER, CNN)
By Andrew Haubner
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Ca. (KOVR) – A butcher in Sacramento is thinking out of the box, creating a vending machine for meat.

The idea is to make quality products available both before his store opens and after it closes.

“We wanted to expand our hours,” butcher Eric Veldman Miller explained. “We wanted to expand to seven days originally.”

With staffing shortages nationwide and upfront costs skyrocketing, Miller and his partners came up with the idea to create a vending machine.

“All the products that go in there are ground fresh and then vacuum sealed here in the shop,” Miller said.

Customers tap the type of meat they want on the screen, swipe a card and leave with the food.

While it’s designed for after-hours customers, people can use the machine during store hours if they just want quick convenience.

Miller hopes the vending machine is another way to generate revenue even when his butcher shop is closed.

Copyright 2022 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Kayla Sharyce Heard was arrested Monday.
Woman charged with attempted murder following incident in Valley
Officers responded to Greenwood Baptist Church on Veterans Memorial Parkway where they found a...
Person found shot at Lanett church
Police presence on Andrews Road in Columbus
Woman in critical condition following shooting in south Columbus
News Leader 9 talks with producer of ‘Cash Out’ film in Columbus
News Leader 9 talks with producer of ‘Cash Out’ film in Columbus
House fire near Hwy 165 in Phenix City causing complete road shut down

Latest News

FILE - In this April 28, 2011, photo, an Afghan National Army pickup truck passes parked U.S....
Senate set to enhance benefits for vets exposed to burn pits
Death Valley National Park officials said David Kelleher, 67, appeared to have been walking...
Man found dead in Death Valley after running out of gas in scorching heat, park officials say
Daniel Palacios, shot while driving an Uber in Amarillo (Source: GoFundMe)
Uber driver shot in head, still drives passengers to safety
Bridgette Harvey attempted to choke Jimenez with a pillowcase.
WATCH: Inmates save officer from assault at detention center
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell participates in a swearing-in ceremony,...
Fed’s aggressive rate hikes raise likelihood of a recession