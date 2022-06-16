Business Break
Central High School expands Dual Enrollment Program
By Tiffany Maddox
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City Schools announcing an expansion that will help more high school students gain college experience.

The district Schools taking one more step in ensuring students get a quality education, by adding more colleges to Central High School’s dual enrollment program.

We’re so excited to be partnering with colleges across the state of Alabama, “ said Central High Principal Kerry McDonald. “We’re in partnership with the University of Alabama, Auburn University, Alabama State University, Troy University Phenix City and CVCC.”

Students have the opportunity to enroll in college general education courses or even specialized classes geared towards their career goals right on central’s campus or online, for a discounted rate.

“We’re really fortunate that we’re able to offer that opportunity during the school day, but not only don’t they have to go home to study for these dual enrollment courses, we’re providing them with a remote access lab here at the school with a certified teacher in that classroom,” said Central High Assistant Principal Dr. Sarah Weber.

While the school has Had a strong relationship with CVCC, Central high students can begin to enroll in courses for college credit at 4 additional colleges as early as this fall.

“These are all colleges that are in the southeastern corner of Alabama, so these are colleges that the students were going to go to anyway, said Weber. “So, by partnering with these school’s we’ve given them an introduction to their collegiate life and their futures.”

And students agree – saying the program allows them a head start, saves time and will lighten the load.

“I’ve been in the honors and Stem Program since 6th grade,” said 11th grader and dually enrolled Central High school student Mia Bell. “So I just want to go ahead and take these opportunities that I’ve been given and if I can get college credit now, I might as well just do it.”

11th grade dual enrollment student | Central High School

“I’d like to go into the medical field, and I’d like to be a surgeon or an anesthesiologist so that’s why I really decided to do this because I’m going to be in school for a longtime, so this helps,” said 11th grade student Janiyia Spearman.

“I feel like as I’m taking these dual enrollment classes it’s helping me gain more leadership skills,” said 10th grader Faith Anderson.

The Administration said the vision to expand the program has always been a goal as they want to make sure every student has ample opportunity to explore all their options for success.

“My hopes are that these partnerships grow strong and wide into the future,” said Dr. Weber.

There are also several AP courses available for Central High School students. For more information you can contact the school at (334) 298-3626.

