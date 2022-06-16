Business Break
Columbus Career Center to hold job fair this Friday

By WTVM Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Career Center will be hosting a job fair tomorrow, June 17, with more than 450 positions to fill.

It will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the positions are full and part-time.

Employers include Goodwill, Burger King, the Columbus Police Department, the military and more.

Have your resume ready and go to the Career Center on Cross County Drive, Building B.

