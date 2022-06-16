Columbus Career Center to hold job fair this Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Career Center will be hosting a job fair tomorrow, June 17, with more than 450 positions to fill.

It will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the positions are full and part-time.

Employers include Goodwill, Burger King, the Columbus Police Department, the military and more.

Have your resume ready and go to the Career Center on Cross County Drive, Building B.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.